GREEN TWP. INDIANA CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to a call on July 5, 2019, when Garry Frank Faber, 65, threatened an unnamed woman with a loaded shotgun in front of their 5-year-old son.

When Troopers arrived, Faber barricaded himself inside the house and refused to come out.

The house was surrounded by State Troopers and after a few hours, Faber finally gave himself up.

He is currently in Indiana County Jail and the investigation is ongoing, State Police reported.