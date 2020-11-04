Man arrested after shooting at brother with shotgun

PORT MATILDA, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man was arrested after allegedly trying to shoot his brother with a shotgun through his bedroom window after an argument.

According to the report, on November 2, 2020, 29-year-old Brett J. Buchanon of Port Matilda got into an argument with his brother before trying to shoot him with a pellet gun. The brother tells police he barricaded himself inside of his bedroom before Brett punched a hole through the door and told him to stay there if he didn’t want to be shot.

Shortly after, police say that Brett left the house and went into a shed that was on the property where he got a shotgun. He then reportedly stood under the 2nd-floor bedroom window of his brother and fired two shots, shattering the window.

The brother says he heard the first shot and rolled out of bed and onto the floor. During the investigation, police report they found numerous shotguns in the shed, broken glass in the yard along with a shotgun shell casing, and holes in the bedroom ceiling due to the gun being fired at a low angle two stories below.

No injuries were reported. Brett Buchanon was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.