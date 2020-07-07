Man arrested after setting off fireworks in a crowd, assaulting a cop

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was arrested and charged after setting off fireworks in a large crowd, resisting arrest, and assaulting a West Hill Regional police officer in the early morning of July fourth.

According to the complaint, officers arrived at Trophy’s Bar in Lower Yoder Township for complaints of fireworks and loud noises just after 2 a.m.

As officers were moving people out of the parking lot, 25-year-old David Ott was seen setting off a large firework in the middle of the crowd. When an officer tried to approach him, Ott ran off to the side of closed businesses and discarded more fireworks to the ground.

When catching up with Ott, police report he began to resist arrest. After one wrist was placed in a handcuff he began to struggle more and pull away.

Police say that after numerous attempts to tell him to calm down, reasonable force was used to complete the arrest.

Ott was then placed in the back seat of a cruiser when he reportedly began to yell and cause more of a disturbance. He was seen taking a cell phone from his pocket at which point the officer took it from him.

When attempting to place a seatbelt around Ott, the compaint states that he quickly leaned forard to struck the officer in the head sauing a painful contusion and headache.

Ott has been charges with assault of a law-enforcement officer, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, public drunkeness, disorderly conduct and other related charges.