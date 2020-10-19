Man arrested after running from probation, found with meth and stolen gun

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township police assisted Clearfield County Probation in apprehending a man who took off on foot after being found with meth and a stolen gun.

The incident happened on Oct. 14 when Clearfield County Probation called police about 27-year-old Austin Mullan who ran from them on foot down Montgomery Run Road after he was found with meth and a stolen gun.

Mullan was identified and taken into custody by Lawrence Township police and handed over to county probation. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss