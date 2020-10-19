Man arrested after running from probation, found with meth and stolen gun

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township police assisted Clearfield County Probation in apprehending a man who took off on foot after being found with meth and a stolen gun.

The incident happened on Oct. 14 when Clearfield County Probation called police about 27-year-old Austin Mullan who ran from them on foot down Montgomery Run Road after he was found with meth and a stolen gun.

Mullan was identified and taken into custody by Lawrence Township police and handed over to county probation. Charges are pending.