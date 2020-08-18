Man arrested after reportedly holding shotgun to woman’s head, threatened to kill her.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Hollidaysburg arrested a Blair County man after allegedly striking a woman and holding a shotgun to her head.

35-year-old Bradley Gates, of East Freedom, was arrested on August 15 after a woman called 911 to inform them that Gates had held an unloaded shotgun to her head and threatened to kill her while they were driving in her car.

Police report that she had a bruised, swollen eye from Gates striking her in the face numerous times.

Gates was taken into custody and placed in the Blair County Jail.