Man arrested after police find drugs, suspected counterfeit money during traffic stop

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested a man after they found drugs, paraphernalia, a prohibited weapon, and suspected counterfeit money during a traffic stop in Ridgway Township Monday.

According to police, Seth Badeau, 22, of St. Marys, was driving 67 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 219, north of Snowdrift Road.

Police say when they conducted a traffic stop, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, which lead to a search.

Police determined that Badeau was wanted out of Erie and Ridgway.

Police took Badeau to PSP Ridgway where a Drug Recognition Expert evaluated him. He was then transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a blood draw, which he refused, according to police.

Charges will be filed against Badeau.