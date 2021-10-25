Man arrested after police called to scene of woman reportedly sleeping in car with rifle

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Friedens man was taken into custody for warrants and having suspected meth after police were called to a car stuck in a ditch with a woman reportedly sleeping with a rifle in the driver’s seat.

John Pollock, 41, was arrested Saturday morning after a witness saw a car that looked to be stuck in a ditch with a woman sleeping in the driver’s seat, holding a rifle in her lap. When arriving at the scene on Helen Street in Shade Township, state police made contact with the driver and Pollock.

According to the report, Pollock appeared to drop something in the mud and hide it with his foot while police attempted to arrest him on known warrants. He continued to resist arrest, police noted, only to finally be detained and a small container with suspected meth was found on him.

Charges are currently pending.