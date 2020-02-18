Man arrested after leading troopers on chase into Clearfield County

DIXONVILLE, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) –Troopers out of Indiana County were led on a 35-mile car chase that ended near Grampian in Clearfield County.

Police report that Keith William Habel, 40, of Ford City led troopers on a chase Sunday morning from Barr Sloe Road in Dixonville all the way up to Grampian. Habel reportedly surrendered to Troopers after they used spike strips on Route 286. Troopers from Troop C, Punxsutawney and Clearfield Stations all responded.

Troopers report they attempted to stop Habel for a traffic stop on Sunday, February 16, just before 12:30 a.m. when he took off at a high rate of speed.

It’s reported that Habel has an active in Indiana County for simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident that happened on February 11th in Clymer, Pa.

Troopers suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle and no injuries were reported. Laboratory blood tests are pending.