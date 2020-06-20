Man arrested after leading police on high speed chase, officer injured in chase

TIPTON, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man’s been arrested after police say he led them on a high speed chase on his motorcycle.

It happened early Thursday morning on Old Route 22 in Tipton.

Logan Township police say they tried to stop Jesse Riggleman after he committed several traffic offenses, but he took off.

A high speed chase ended when Riggleman crashed.

According to police the suspect then took off on foot, but ultimately surrendered.

Officers say Riggleman had an active warrant for his arrest and had about 12 grams of methamphetamine on him.

He faces a dozen criminal or traffic offenses, including possession with intent to deliver, and reckless endangerment.

A Logan Township Police Officer suffer minor injuries during the incident.