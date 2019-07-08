Man arrested after leading police on chase

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars in Clearfield County after a police chase that lasted several miles.

We’re told it happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

State Police say 34-year-old Daniel Skiver from Fallentimber didn’t stop when police tried to pull him over. Police say they chased Skiver for 6 miles, until he stopped where Gill Hollow Road meets Skyline Drive.

Skiver was found to have active warrants, which police say includes failure to show up for a hearing.

Skiver could also now be charged for fleeing and eluding, along with other traffic violations.