Man arrested after leading police on brief chase in Cambria County, officials say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested after he led police on a brief chase in Johnstown Thursday, allegedly reaching speeds of 70 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Johnstown police officers were sitting in the area of N. Sheridan St. and Edkins Ct. when they saw a white SUV driven by 26-year-old Dion Linton, of Darby, Pa., speeding north at a rate of 50 mph, according to charges filed. They tried to pull him over, but he started driving faster toward Grandinetti Avenue.

Police noted that there were several pedestrians in the area, and they discontinued their pursuit near Laurel Avenue and lost sight of Linton.

A witness told police that they saw Linton drive toward Coopersdale Homes.

Linton’s vehicle was found parked in front of the building, and officers said they located him inside one of the apartments.

When police asked Linton why he didn’t pull over, Linton said it’s because he had warrants.

He was arraigned Friday on charges including one felony count of attempting to elude an officer, minor counts of recklessly endangering another person as well as summary charges.

Linton is currently being held in the Cambria County Jail with bail set at 10 percent of $25,000.