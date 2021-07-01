Man arrested after choking woman on bed in Somerset County

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly choked a Somerset woman on a bed.

Police report that Frank Petrucelli III was taken into custody June 28 after he was accused of pushing a woman onto her bed and choking her at a West Main Street home in Somerset. When the woman tried to defend herself with a baton, Petrucelli reportedly took it from her and used it to apply more pressure to the left side of her neck.

Petrucelli, listed as a transient with no known address, was taken into custody and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Johnson on felony aggravated assault and strangulation. He’s also charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor.

Petrucelli was placed in Somerset County Prison, unable to post the $15,000 bail.