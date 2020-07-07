Man arrested after alleged stabbing in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police have arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed another man in the face, neck, and jaw, and are looking for anyone who might have more information.

The SCPD report that James Willis, 42, was arrested in the area of Hills Plaza after police were dispatched on Monday, July 6, just after 4 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Police arrived at 168 Joyce Drive and found the victim with multiple puncture wounds/lacerations to his neck and jaw. The victim and witnesses identified Willis to the police. Willis and the victim were reportedly involved in an altercation prior to the assault.

The injuries appeared to be caused by an edged weapon and the victim was taken to Mount Nittany Hospital where he was treated and released.

James Willis was arrested in the area of Hills Plaza and charged with Aggravated Assault (Felony), Simple Assault (Misdemeanor), and Harassment (Summary). Willis was arraigned and placed in Centre County Correctional Facility on $25,000.00 bail at 10%.



The State College Police Department is actively investigating this incident. They are urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.