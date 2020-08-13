Man arrested after alleged sexual assault, threatening a 2-year-old

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and threatened her 2-year-old daughter.

According to state police, the incident occurred on May 17 at a camp located on Straight Creek Road in Jones Township. Thomas Krivonyak, 59 of Emporium reportedly traveled to the camp and offered to take a woman and her 2-year-old daughter for a ride.

The assault ensued after Krivonyak allegedly commented that he was going to kill and rape the woman and her daughter. The woman sustained multiple injuries during a struggle and was alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Krivonyak.

Krivonyak was subsequently arrested and faces multiple charges including sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Krivonyak is currently jailed in Elk County. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 19.