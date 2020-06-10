Man arrested after alleged assault, strangling of woman, teen

HUSTON TWP., CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Rockview report they have arrested a 26-year-old and placed him in Centre County Correctional Facility.

Troopers report they investigated an incident on June 3, 2020 at a home in Huston Township between a State College man and two others.

The known man, who they did not identify, had allegedly assaulted and strangulated a 33-year-old woman and 13-year-old teen boy.

The man was taken into custody and placed in the Centre COunty Correctional Facility where he is awaiting a preliminary hearing.