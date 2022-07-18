CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 39-year-old man following a lengthy standoff Sunday.

On July 17 from 10 a.m. to 7:43 p.m., police were stationed at the 400 block of W Allegany Avenue in Emporium Borough, according to a release from state police in Emporium. It began after a report of an assault that had occurred.

After the six hours, police arrested William Feldbauer, who was taken to McKean County Jail after being denied bail. Police reported that Feldbauer hit a victim several times, causing injury. Though, they did not specify the severity of the injuries.

Feldbauer was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. A preliminary hearing is set for July 28.