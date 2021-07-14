Police: Man pulled gun on cop during traffic stop in Cambria Co

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is in custody after allegedly pulling a gun on a Patton Borough police officer, Tuesday, July 13.

Austin Yanella, 24, of Hastings was pulled over on Magee Avenue after making a left turn through a red light. After being pulled over, Yanella exited the vehicle and refused to get back in even though he was ordered to do so. Yanella then began yelling and walking away from the scene until the officer pulled out a taser and pointed it at him, according to the criminal complaint.

Then, Yanella pointed a .22 caliber handgun at the officer. The officer fired the taser which dropped Yanella to the ground, according to the criminal complaint.

Yanella was arrested and placed into Cambria County prison on felony count charges of aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited firearm and firearms not be carried without a license. And, misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person.

Yanella did not post bail and awaits his preliminary hearing scheduled for July 20.