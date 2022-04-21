SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jerome man is behind bars after investigators said he admitted to having “sexual relations” with a young girl.

32-year-old Jason Bassette (via Somerset County Prison)

On March 23, a 14-year-old girl came forward to Conemaugh Township police and told them she had been sexually assaulted by 32-year-old Jason Bassette, according to charges filed.

Following several interviews with the girl, police executed a search warrant at Bassette’s home on April 6. While there, police noted Bassette voluntarily submitted a mouth swab for DNA comparison.

Police pointed out that when questioned April 11 in a recorded interview, Bassette admitted to having “sexual relations” with the girl knowing she was only 14.

As a result of the investigation, Bassette was hit with 70 counts, such as statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and more.

Bassette is lodged in Somerset County Prison after failing to post his $25,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5.