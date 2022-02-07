Man admits to DUI, speeding after crawling from crash, report shows

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is in the hot seat after police say he crashed his car, crawled from the wreckage, and admitted to a witness that he was under the influence.

The crash happened in Winslow Township when 25-year-old Derek Conrad crashed his Subaru Forester by overturning it into a utility pole. He was driving down Route 310 on Jan. 29 just after 9 p.m. when he was reportedly driving too fast to handle the curve in the road. He lost control and left the roadway before overturning.

Police said that Conrad was able to crawl from the car and made it to a nearby house where he allegedly admitted to someone living there that he was under the influence and was driving upwards of 105 MPH when he crashed.

Conrad was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois and will be cited for the crash. Charges are pending official test results through state police.