Man accused of threatening pastor in attempt to marry his daughter

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested a man they say was stalking a pastor at a local church, eventually threatening him with two firearms, thinking if the church closed the pastor’s daughter would marry him.

According to the Spring Township Police Department, 72-year-old John Hamilton of Mill Hall was arrested after stalking the pastor and his family. Hamilton was said to believe that if the church were to be shut down, then the pastor’s daughter would marry him.

On Dec. 12, police say that Hamilton went as far as showing up at the church dressed in camouflage with two firearms. He then allegedly threatened to kill the pastor. After quick action com the Spring Township police, they were able to arrest Hamilton.

When interviewed, Hamilton reportedly admitted his love of the pastor’s daughter and that he spent multiple days in the woods watching the church and the pastor’s family.

Hamilton was placed in Centre County Jail on $75,000 straight bail. He’s currently facing a felony terroristic threat charge as well as multiple misdemeanor charges including stalking and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.