CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County man faces charges after state police said he assaulted and strangled a woman on Feb. 22

Willis Klinger, 47, of Spring Mills faces felony strangulation with additional charges.

State police arrived at the 3000 block of Penns Valley Pike in Potter Township for a domestic dispute but found no one at the residence. Later, around 11 p.m. state police got a call from a woman who said Klinger assaulted her and strangled her to the point that she couldn’t breathe, according to the criminal complaint.

Police attempted to contact Klinger multiple times but could not reach him.

Klinger is currently lodged in Centre County Prison awaiting a formal arraignment set for March 30.