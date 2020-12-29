Man accused of stealing police car, charged with stalking

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing a Stoneycreek Township Police car over the weekend.

State police say 40-year-old, Chad Moore is accused of stealing the police car Sunday night in Johnstown and driving to where a woman’s home where he referred to as his “Soon-to-be girlfriend.” In the complaint, it is also noted he went to the wrong house, and the resident of the home called state police. Moore was arrested after police showed up.



On Tuesday, state police charged Moore with stalking the woman based on a late November incident.

The latest from WTAJ