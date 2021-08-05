Man accused of selling THC products at Clearfield County Fair

Three men busted for bags of marijuana in car in Bedford Co.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee of a Clearfield County store is accused of selling edibles and vape cartridges at an expo table during the Clearfield County Fair.

The company, Fergy’s, had a table at the county fair selling multiple smoking devices such as bongs and glass pipes, with a sign that said “For tobacco use only,” according to police. Also on the table was a brown leafy substance packaged in individual baggies with “Delta 8” written on them along with other products containing CBD. Additionally, the table did not have a “21 to purchase” sign.

The individual manning the table, Harley Rothrock, 23, was seen by witnesses leaving multiple times during the fair and returning with “unknown items,” according to the criminal complaint. A board member for the Clearfield County Fair was notified of this suspicious behavior and contacted the police.

Police sent an informant who arrived at the Expo 1 building and met with Rothrock to “purchase” some of the items being sold. Rothrock was asked if he had anything “heavier” to which he replied he was out of “bud” but that he did have “edibles,” police said. Rothrock was also selling THC cartridges.

Rothrock charged the informant $120 for two cartridges and three bags of edibles.

The informant told Rothrock that he would return with a friend to which Rothrock said he would need to “get stocked up” from his friend who was his supplier, per the charges filed.

When the informant returned with a search warrant, Rothrock had more edibles and cartridges. Rothrock was then confronted by police and before they had a chance to say anything to him, he said “I need money to pay for rent,” police said. Rothrock was then escorted out of the building and transported to the Clearfield Borough Police Department.

While Rothrock was in custody, police found multiple drug paraphernalia and cash in a duffle bag located at the expo table.

Rothrock is charged with three felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of communication facility and knowledge that property is processed of an illegal act. Also, he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of intention to possess a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia, according to the charges filed.

Rothrock did not post his $75,000 bail and he awaits his August 11 preliminary hearing.