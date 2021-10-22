Man accused of choking Altoona cop, was out on bail for assaulting a police chief

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man who was out on bail after allegedly punching the Duncansville police chief has been arrested again after Altoona police say he tried to choke out an officer.

Cory McQueary, 36, of Duncansville, had the police called on him after he was yelling and being loud while on the phone Thursday night on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue Alley, according to the complaint. Police arrived and told him he needed to quiet down. He then walked away from police and they could still hear him from two blocks away, they noted.

After approaching McQueary a second time, the officer said they could smell alcohol on him. He began to walk away from the officer and was told to stop as a 2nd cruiser arrived at the scene. That’s when police said he tried to flee by running up a hill.

When police caught up to McQueary, they noted that he began to resist and ignore their commands. While trying to handcuff him, he appeared to strike one of the officers in the ribs before being taken to the ground. This is when the first officer saw McQueary with his arm around the second officer’s throat. The first officer reported that he heard the second officer faintly try to exclaim that “he’s choking me.”

Officers finally used pepper spray to get McQueary to release the apparent chokehold before finally being able to take him into custody.

McQueary was also arrested back in June and charged with felony assault after he allegedly punched the Duncansville police chief in the chest. He’s awaiting trial on that case and was released from jail in August after his bail was reduced to an unsecured bond according to court records.

Facing another felony and multiple misdemeanor charges, McQueary was placed in Blair County Prison unable to post $300,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3.