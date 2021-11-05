Man accused of burning woman with butane torch in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Coudersport man is behind bars after allegedly burning a pregnant woman multiple times using a butane torch.

State police at Emporium arrived at a home in Emporium Borough for a welfare check Oct. 31, according to court documents. When they arrived, they noticed the woman had burn marks on her arm and neck that were alleged to be from 29-year-old James Clinger.

While police were talking to the woman, Clinger left the home and came back with a black bag that he claimed was filled with drugs belonging to the woman, police noted.

They told Clinger he was under arrest for the accusations made against him, and he tried to resist. However, he was eventually handcuffed and placed in their patrol car.

Police reportedly found a purple flashlight on the ground where Clinger had resisted arrest, and they found buprenorphine pills in the battery compartment area.

Clinger was arraigned on aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, simple assault, disorderly conduct as well as drug charges.

He’s confined to Cameron County Prison after failing to post his $25,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.