Man accused of beating child who used credit card for video games

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Brookville man faces child abuse charges after he allegedly hit the child’s head off a wall multiple times.

Police received a call on Sept. 18 about possible child endangerment in that Anthony Brosius, 45, allegedly hit the child’s head off of the wall because the child used a relative’s credit card, according to the complaint.

A different relative was interviewed by police and provided police with text messages between her and Brosius in which he referenced the abuse and a prior incident where he also beat the child when they used a credit card to make a purchase for video games.

Police also interviewed the child and learned that when Brosius found out that the credit card was used he grabbed and threw the victim against the wall and continued to hit the victim’s head off the wall three to four times. The child was then sent to his room, where the abuse continued. Brosius punched the child in the chest, knocking the child to the ground, according to the affidavit.

The juvenile then got into a corner and Brosius proceeded to kick him in the thigh. When the victim tried to run to the neighbor’s house, Brosius pulled them back in and shoved him against the wall.

Police then interviewed Brosius and he did admit to shoving the child against the wall but denied anything else. When police showed him the texts he stated that he did not want to start an argument between him and the other relative.

Brosius is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 28 and has bail set at a monetary value of $30,000.