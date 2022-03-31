BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A Brooklyn man is facing charges after allegedly using information from a man in Idaho to get two car loans and cars from Blue Knob Auto in Blair County.

David Lobzhanidze, 31, reportedly showed up for a second car at Blue Knob Auto and police were able to arrest him. He related to Allegheny Township police that he was just there to pick up a car for someone.

That someone was a man only known as “Harry Lee.”

A Blue Knob Auto manager called police March 11 when they sold “Harry Lee” a 2020 Toyota Highlander, all digitally and online, and started to suspect they were scammed by the man. According to court papers, the photo on the license looked much younger than the birthdate that showed 1943.

During the investigation, police were able to identify the real “Harry Lee” based on the social security and license numbers on the loan application through the bank. The real “Harry Lee”(Full name not released) was a man in his 80s that lives in Idaho while the alleged fraudster, Lobzhanidze, was having documents and titles sent to his home in Brooklyn, the complaint shows.

On March 23, “Harry Lee” was approved for another car loan, this one in the amount of over $47,000 — totaling more than $90,000 between both loans — and he was reportedly looking to buy a Lexus from Blue Knob Auto.

Lobzhanidze arrived on March 30 to pick up the car when a manager alerted Allegheny Township Police that he was in the building. He reportedly told police he was only there to pick up a car for a guy. Police noted his truck had New Jersey plates while his car trailer had Delaware plates.

Lobzhanidze was subsequently taken into custody and placed in Blair County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7.