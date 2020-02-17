Mamie’s Cafe + Bakery to Sell Doughnut Mix for Home, Commercial Use

Our Morgan Koziar was live at Mamie’s Cafe + Bakery this morning. The bakery is a popular spot for many Central PA locals and is about to celebrate its 13th year of operation.

Mamie’s is preparing to start creating their doughnut mixture for commercial and home use. Our Morgan Koziar spoke with owners, Karen Wyland and Valerie Wyland, the mother-daughter team that created the spot. Karen says she likes to incorporate family traditions into their menu and feels blessed to have the business. Valerie created some popular dishes this morning for the morning team. Morgan learned about their pineapple upside down pancakes, the strawberry cheesecake pancakes, the Mess (tons of fried potatoes, ham, peppers, onions, eggs, and cheddar cheese), and their yellow fin ahi tuna breakfast sandwich.

Mamie’s Cafe + Bakery is located at 110 E Allegheny St in Martinsburg, PA. For more details on their menu and hours visit mamiescafe.com.