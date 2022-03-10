SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are warning the community of multiple unknown males going by “David” who have been calling residents claiming to be from “Publisher’s Clearing House.”

The males, who are described to have foreign accents, targeted two elderly victims by convincing them to purchase Visa gift cards to “process/pay taxes” on their winnings, state police said. The victims of the scam were asked for gift cards valued at $500 and later asked for increasing amounts.

State police said phone numbers utilized to contact victims are masked by the use of internet apps, making apprehension and recovery of funds impossible.

They’re urging the public to educate elderly people to recognize these/similar scams and to avoid sending gift cards, money orders or any personal information over the phone.

There have been several reports of scams targeting the elderly since February.

On Feb. 2, an 89-year-old woman was called by someone claiming to be her granddaughter that just got into a crash and was arrested. The woman was convinced to send $23,000 for “bail money” through a “courier” that was sent to collect the money.

On Feb. 22, state police said there were several other reports of the same scam where elderly people receive a phone call from someone claiming to be the victim’s loved one in trouble and that money is required to help them.