ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Making Strides of Central PA held their kick-off event Thursday evening at the Stone Cellar in Altoona. The community was able to learn about the event and the annual 5K walk coming up on Sunday, Oct. 16 at PNG Field.

At the kick-off, speakers discussed the importance of raising money to find a cure for breast cancer and how people can fundraise for the upcoming event.

Leading up to the walk on October 16th, Making Strides of Central PA will be holding a few other events to fundraise as well as raise awareness.

On Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sept. 24, a Gentle Yoga Gathering will be held at Bloom Yoga & Wellness starting at 9:30 a.m. Those in breast cancer recovery, breast cancer survivors, or anyone who wants to come in support is welcome. It is a $20 dollar donation and you can call (814) 330-3355 to reserve your spot.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will also be putting a Tribute Garden at Temple Beth Israel on 3004 Union Avenue in Altoona from Oct. 2 – 15 leading up to the walk on Oct. 16. You can purchase a sign for a $20 dollar donation to dedicate to a loved one. The Tribute Garden will also be at the Walk on Oct. 16. You can order your Tribute Garden signs online.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K walk will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16 at PNG Field in Altoona. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the walk will begin at 2:00 p.m. If you would like to create a team or donate you can head to makingstrideswalk.org/centralpa