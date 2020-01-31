Making it Matter: Hope 4 Johnstown aims to end violence by giving kids positive outlet

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a monthly series called “Making it Matter,” Maggie Smolka highlights people who make a positive impact in our community.

She then surprises them with a free lunch.

This month we’re honoring Hope 4 Johnstown. The organization was created to put an end to violence by giving kids a positive outlet.

If you would like to become a volunteer, you can find more information on the group’s website or Facebook page.

You can also reach out to Sylvia Carr at 814-525-5632.

