Making History: Huntingdon adopts LGBT nondiscrimination law

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – On December 17, 2019, the Huntingdon Borough Council voted in a 4-3 decision to pass an LGBT-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinance. This makes Huntingdon the first rural community and 58th municipality in Pennsylvania to initiate protections for LGBT people in employment, house, and public accommodations.

“It’s not just what we have done over the past few years, but even looking back 50 years ago, what my father and others tried to do in this town. That we have finally been able to get inclusive nondiscrimination protections into law is tremendous. There will not be another generation that has to live under legal discrimination, at least not in our community of Huntingdon.” stated Huntingdon resident, Anthony Bullet.

Bullet has been advocating for the LGBT ordinance for over nine years. During this time he started the organization Diversity Huntingdon, along with Pat Hunter and other community members. The organization has been a key player in bringing awareness to the community and advocating for these protections.

