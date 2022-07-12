CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s all hands on deck to create a new mural supporting a local non-profit.

The ‘Live United’ mural benefits the Centre County United Way, an organization committed to impacting the education, financial stability, and physical and emotional health of its neighbors.

The United Way is inviting the community to make their mark on downtown State College and add their handprint to the mural. It’s located along Kelly Alley behind the United Way’s new location in the MLK Plaza (31 South Fraser St, Suite 3).

“What it means to ‘Live United’ is really to have everybody in the community coming together to support each other and then creating a better community for us all,” said Leanne Lenz, executive director of the Centre County United Way.

To participate, donations are $20 per hand or $50 per family of up to six people. All proceeds go toward the United Way’s fundraising goal of $2.2 million in 2022.

The handprint station will be open from Thursday, June 14 to Saturday, June 16 from noon to 7 p.m.

The mural is a permanent addition to the downtown area and was approved by the Borough of State College.