JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ has learned of a power outage in Downtown Johnstown tonight.

According to the Tribune-Democrat, the outage was caused by an underground wire fire, and it happened around 7:30 p.m.

Penelec’s website says, around 539 Cambria County residents have been affected.

The outage is still going on in some areas.

No injuries were reported, and Penelec expects to restore power soon.