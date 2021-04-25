Mainline Pharmacy sees drop in vaccine demand

(WTAJ) — As more vaccine is becoming available, there may not be the same need for it in our area.

Mainline Pharmacy said they are noticing a drop in the number of people wanting the vaccine.

“The demand is definitely starting to slow, I think there is still a lot of people out there who haven’t been vaccinated and are eligible to be,” Mainline Pharmacy Director John Pastorek said.

Pastorek said their vaccination sites are no longer filling up and he believes it’s because many people are hesitant to get the shot.

“I think the longer time goes on and they see that there are no long-term side effects, you are going to see more people be swayed from the side of not getting it, to getting it,” Pastorek said.

Most of Mainline Pharmacy’s clinics are even taking walk-ins now, but the pharmacy has made big strides in Central PA with its mass clinics and this weekend marked its 100,000 vaccination.

“It’s very rewarding, I think from the beginning when we got into this we knew we wanted to be a part of the solution to end all of this and I can’t say I ever thought we would give 100,000 vaccines and we have had a ton of great partners volunteers, we wouldn’t have been able to do it without them,” Pastorek said.

Their mass vaccination clinics are still happening, but this could change.

“Eventually we will probably start doing them out of the pharmacies, the reason we didn’t start doing them out of the pharmacies is you can’t have 2,000 people coming into a pharmacy in a day, now that the demand is slowing we might be able to work that in here in the next few weeks,” Pastorek said.

You can find Mainline Pharmacies vaccination clinic near you on their website.