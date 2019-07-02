Mainline Area’s version of “Taste and Tour” to be held

GALLITZIN, CAMBRIA COUNTY. Pa. (WTAJ) — Skura Solutions will be holding a community-wide “Explore the Mainline” event on July 20, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event showcases shopping, dining and things to do in Lilly, Cresson, Gallitzin, Loretto, Ashville and Dysart. It will feature more than 25 local businesses providing promotions, specials and freebies for people participating.

A free shuttle will be provided by the PennCrest Bank and shuttle riders can park at the American Legion, where entertainment will continue after the “Explore the Mainline” event from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets for the “Explore the Mainline” will be $30 and can be purchased by visiting their website. Proceeds will go to the Cresson American Legion and the Lions Club of Gallitzin.

Skura Solutions Owner, Joe Skura, says they only have 250 tickets available, and to get your tickets before they sell out.