Mail-in ballots in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County Commissioner Chair Michael Pipe says since the pandemic started, this mail-in ballot dropbox has been set up at the Willowbank building for drop off ballots.

Voters can also come to a county elections office, request a ballot and vote on the spot.

President Trump has been extremely critical of mail-in voting, charging that it leads to fraud.

Commissioner Pipe says Centre County had a great track record for accurate counting of votes in the primary election and it plans to continue the same practices and polices in the presidential election.

“In the Primary Election, we had over 19,000 individuals vote by mail here in Centre County and of those 19,000 ballots, zero of them were challenged as being fraudulent or fake,” Michael Pipe, Chair of the Centre County Commissioners, said.

Those safety policies start with registration.

“In order for anybody to receive a vote by mail ballot they first have to register to vote, and the voter registration process in Pennsylvania is very thorough, somebody has to provide their driver’s license, their social security number and that goes through a thorough vetting process,” Commissioner Pipe, said.

Then a signature is necessary.

“They have to sign the voter registration form,” Commissioner Pipe, said. “Then when they apply for a mail-in ballot they sign again and so those signatures have to match. Then, when they return the mail-in ballot, they sign that outer envelope and again that signature has to match. So, you have a three signature verification process.”

Commissioner Pipe says many checks and balances exist to stop anyone from casting two ballots.

If you live in Centre County and want to learn how to request a mail-in ballot you can go to, follow the links below:

centrecountyvotes.com or visit centrecountypa.gov/vote and request a vote by mail ballot.