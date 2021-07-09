Madera Family Day to bring Clearfield County residents together

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents of Clearfield County looking for something to do this weekend can stop by the Madera Family Day event at Community Park in Madera on July 10 starting at 1 p.m.

The Family Day event was created to celebrate the people who live, work and volunteer in Madera and slowly bring the small community back to life. This is a free event for the whole family to attend, where you can check out live performances, games, contests and a fireworks show to close out the night.

“We really wanted to celebrate all he people that help our community thrive, and that’s why we started this,” organizer Becky Luzier said. “The first year we had several inflatables, lots of things happening, a big turnout. Last year we had much less turn out, everything was spaced out. But this year we’re resetting.”

Members of the Madera Fire Company and Bigler Township Regional Police will have their vehicles on display and will be having meet and greets with children.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

ALL DAY LONG

Inflatable obstacle courses and bounce castle

Dunk tank Family Day fundraiser

Various games for kids and adults to participate in for free

ENTERTAINMENT

Live performance by Brandon Guiffre at 1 p.m.

Balloon twists with Simplicity the Clown at 1 p.m.

Moshannon Valley Jr/Sr Marching Band Performance at 5 p.m.

Fireworks show at 9 p.m.

FOOD

A chicken dinner will be available starting at 3 p.m. Guests can get chicken thighs and legs, pierogies, baked beans and a dinner roll for $8. Desserts will also be provided by the women of the United Methodist Church in Madera and Houtzdale.

GAMES

A ninja warrior challenge for kids will run from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be a prize available for the 1st place winner in each age group. From 1 to 3 p.m. you can check out watercolor painting. And for the adventurous, you can attempt the watermelon eating contest at 7 p.m.

Madera Family Day will happen rain or shine.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.





