Made with love: Valentine’s Day deals and gift ideas from local businesses

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored “Sweethearts” candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. The candies won’t be on store shelves this Valentine’s Day. The New England Confectionary Co., or Necco, had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring. Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May. But Spangler said Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, that it didn’t have time to bring Sweethearts to market this Valentine’s season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(WTAJ) — Looking for ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year? The Startup Alleghenies Online Sweetheart Market is a new way to buy unique gifts for the holiday while supporting local businesses.

The online market is open from now until Feb. 14. The market’s website has a variety of specials and events for your special day.

The full list of businesses featured are listed below:

BREWERIES/WINERIES

JUNIATA BREWING COMPANY – The Juniata Brewing Company plans to have a beer and cupcake pairing event on Feb. 10. They are located at 1102 Susquehanna Ave. in Huntingdon.

REKLAIMED VINES – This family-owned winery in Huntingdon is planning to offer wine-infused cupcakes in collaboration with the Love and Butter Bakery. The cupcakes will be for pick-up on 233 South Fourth Street in Huntingdon.

WHITEHORSE BREWING – If sweet beers are your thing, Whitehorse Brewing will be offering chocolate-covered strawberry stout. They are located at 824 Diamond St. in Berlin.

SWEET TREATS

BUMBLEBERRY FARMS – In addition to their honey, Bumbleberry Farms also has a honey cream, which is a spread that can be used in a variety of dishes. Whether you want to use it for fruit or spread it on toast, there’s a flavor for everyone. You can purchase them on their website.

CUSTER’S MARKET – Custer’s Market in Lilly will have a brick oven heart-shaped pizza available by special request. Their phone number is 814-408-7115 and they are located on 1512 Main Street.

DONUT REBELLION – Who doesn’t love donuts? These are made to order and you can request a special Valentine’s Day assortment, featuring sprinkles and conversion hearts.

MADE WITH LOVE

COCO CAFFEINATE – This Etsy shop based out of Meyersdale creates coffee and coconut-oil based skincare products. To place an order, you can check out their site.

EVERGREENS CANDLE CO. – Based out of Johnstown, you can purchase a hand-crafted and hand-poured soy candle. For Valentine’s Day, they are offering two new scents: “La Vie En Rose” (Rose petals) and “Love Potion No. 9” (Oakmoss & Amber).

SANDY JOHNS – This local business in Ebensburg offers floral services, including being able to build your own bouquet. For the holidays, they are offering a sea of roses Valentine’s Day collection. They are located on 3135 New Germany Road.

THE CLAY CUP – This specialty coffee shop in Altoona also doubles up as a pottery studio. You can sign up to paint Valentine’s Day pottery at their location on 1314 11th Avenue.

OUT AND ABOUT

STEEL CITY AXE – For a limited time, Steel City Axe in Johnstown is offering a BOGO sweetheart deal for axe throwing. They are found at 2447 Bedford Street, and are open Wednesday-Sunday.

RIVER MOUNTAIN RETREAT – This retreat just opened in Bedford County in September. Guests get to stay in luxury cabin pods to go “glamping.” More information can be found on their website.