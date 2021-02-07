Made with love: Valentine’s Day deals and gift ideas from local businesses

(WTAJ) — Looking for ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year? The Startup Alleghenies Online Sweetheart Market is a new way to buy unique gifts for the holiday while supporting local businesses.
The online market is open from now until Feb. 14. The market’s website has a variety of specials and events for your special day.
The full list of businesses featured are listed below:
BREWERIES/WINERIES
JUNIATA BREWING COMPANY – The Juniata Brewing Company plans to have a beer and cupcake pairing event on Feb. 10. They are located at 1102 Susquehanna Ave. in Huntingdon.
REKLAIMED VINES – This family-owned winery in Huntingdon is planning to offer wine-infused cupcakes in collaboration with the Love and Butter Bakery. The cupcakes will be for pick-up on 233 South Fourth Street in Huntingdon.
WHITEHORSE BREWING – If sweet beers are your thing, Whitehorse Brewing will be offering chocolate-covered strawberry stout. They are located at 824 Diamond St. in Berlin.
SWEET TREATS
BUMBLEBERRY FARMS – In addition to their honey, Bumbleberry Farms also has a honey cream, which is a spread that can be used in a variety of dishes. Whether you want to use it for fruit or spread it on toast, there’s a flavor for everyone. You can purchase them on their website.
CUSTER’S MARKET – Custer’s Market in Lilly will have a brick oven heart-shaped pizza available by special request. Their phone number is 814-408-7115 and they are located on 1512 Main Street.
DONUT REBELLION – Who doesn’t love donuts? These are made to order and you can request a special Valentine’s Day assortment, featuring sprinkles and conversion hearts.
MADE WITH LOVE
COCO CAFFEINATE – This Etsy shop based out of Meyersdale creates coffee and coconut-oil based skincare products. To place an order, you can check out their site.
EVERGREENS CANDLE CO. – Based out of Johnstown, you can purchase a hand-crafted and hand-poured soy candle. For Valentine’s Day, they are offering two new scents: “La Vie En Rose” (Rose petals) and “Love Potion No. 9” (Oakmoss & Amber).
SANDY JOHNS – This local business in Ebensburg offers floral services, including being able to build your own bouquet. For the holidays, they are offering a sea of roses Valentine’s Day collection. They are located on 3135 New Germany Road.
THE CLAY CUP – This specialty coffee shop in Altoona also doubles up as a pottery studio. You can sign up to paint Valentine’s Day pottery at their location on 1314 11th Avenue.
OUT AND ABOUT
STEEL CITY AXE – For a limited time, Steel City Axe in Johnstown is offering a BOGO sweetheart deal for axe throwing. They are found at 2447 Bedford Street, and are open Wednesday-Sunday.
RIVER MOUNTAIN RETREAT – This retreat just opened in Bedford County in September. Guests get to stay in luxury cabin pods to go “glamping.” More information can be found on their website.