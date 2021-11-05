Mad Mex to close in State College for student housing complex

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After becoming a staple in downtown State College, Mad Mex will be closing its doors for good on Nov. 28.

Developer, Core Spaces, held a public meeting in September to outline the plans for the demolition of buildings along Pugh Street and the coming of a student housing, six-story apartment building.

In addition to the closure of Mad Mex, Days Inn and Brewsky’s Bottle Shop will also close to make room for the new housing complex. These businesses are expected to close in February 2022.

The plans feature the new apartment building along with an underground and surface area parking lot totaling 464 parking spaces.

Core Spaces is still developing the details of the construction and plan to have the final project ready for presentation by the end of the year. By the end of the summer of 2022, plans are supposed to be finalized so construction can start in September 2022 and is planned until June 2024.

It was questioned why they would want to start the project in September since college kids will be returning from Summer break making downtown State College a very busy place. Core Spaces reminded that the schedule is subject to change.