‘Mac’s Irish Bash’ fundraiser postponed due to COVID-19

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Organizers with Mac’s Irish Bash have postponed the yearly event due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus.
The organization says that they are working with the Blair County Convention Center to find another date for the bash.
According to their official statement, they will still be awarding their 2020 high school scholarships as planned.
You can read their full statement below:
We regret to announce that the 2020 Mac’s Bash will be postponed due to the threat of COVID-19. No one is more disappointed than we are that we can’t get together to celebrate our favorite holiday. However, the health and safety of our community comes first. Please be patient with us while we work with the Blair County Convention Center to obtain another date for our event. We will announce our new date as soon as possible.
We will be awarding our 2020 high school scholarships as planned.
Thanks for your understanding,
The McEldowney Academic Scholarship Board of Directors