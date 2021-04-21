Lumberjack Tasting Trail offers the opportunity to taste all that Clearfield County has to offer

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new type of trail is aiming to get folks out of their homes and experience new places!

It’s called: The Lumberjack Tasting Trail.

First started in April of last year, the trail consists of 16 wineries, breweries and distilleries spanning across Clearfield county and beyond.

In order to participate, all you need is a passport card, available at visitclearfieldcounty.org, or you can pick one up at the North Central Launchbox office located in Downtown DuBois.

The passport contains all 16 locations, which after you enjoy some drinks, your server will initial it, completing that part of the tail. Those who complete the trail receive their choice of a free hat or T-shirt.

While this trail is sure to offer a fun time, Josiah Jones, the executive director of Visit Clearfield County, says there is more to this trail then just getting some drinks.

“You also get an opportunity to experience all of Clearfield county and some of the outlying counties as well,” Jones said. “So it’s really a great opportunity to be able to see what our county has to offer.”