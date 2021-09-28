Luke Patton Memorial Fund seeks Cambria, Somerset County family in financial need

Luke Patton passed away unexpectedly at the age of 33 just days after Christmas Eve last year.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Patton family is carrying on the memory of Luke, who passed away just days after Christmas Eve last year, by helping another family in financial need due to the unexpected loss of a loved one.

Luke passed away at the age of 33 due to polymyositis, a rare auto-immune disease they were unaware of, which affects the muscles and can spread throughout the body.

The family has since established the Luke Patton Memorial Foundation Fund and its annual fundraiser, the Luke Patton Memorial Golf Outing, to share Luke’s legacy of positivity by helping a struggling family.

They’re now seeking nominations for a family to support. Eligible families should be in financial need, reside in Cambria or Somerset County, and have experienced an unexpected loss of a family member within the last year, according to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

Nominations can be submitted online by Nov. 8.

“We put Luke in an ambulance on Christmas Eve with the hopes he would be home in a day or two,” his mother, Leah Patton, said. “Our holiday is forever changed, and we want to honor his memory with blessing others. Helping a family through a desperate time, just having them know someone cares, is important to us.”

In addition to supporting a local family in need, Luke’s family also plans to use the fund to honor his love for music by providing opportunities for children and teens to learn to play the guitar.

“Luke loved playing the guitar,” Leah said. “He started lessons and we bought him his first bass for his 14th birthday. We want to support an adolescent with lessons and equipment, if needed, to allow them to develop a part of themselves that sometimes is kept quiet. This world is so stressful, and if we can allow a brief escape, we would love to honor Luke in this way.”

It’s reported another portion of funds raised would support myositis research and development.

To donate or find more information about the fund and annual golf outing, head to the Luke Patton Memorial website.