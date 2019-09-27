Luke Combs breaks record for fastest single-show sellout at Bryce Jordan Center

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Luke Combs broke the record for the fastest single-show sellout in Bryce Jordan Center history, according to a media release.

Tickets went on sale today, and sold out faster than the previous record holder, Luke Bryan’s “Kill the Lights Tour.” Exactly how long the show took to sell out was not given.

“We’re thrilled at the response from the community and can’t wait to host another great event here at the BJC,” said Al Karosas, Bryce Jordan Center General Manager.

Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get Tour” stops by the Bryce Jordan Center on February 13, 2020 with special guests Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker.