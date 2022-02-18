LPN accused of diverting medication

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York. The three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are on the verge of a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids across the U.S., two people with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press. The settlement involving AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson is expected this week. A $1 billion-plus deal involving the three distributors and the state of New York was planned for Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An LPN from Altoona faces charges after investigators say she interfered with patients’ medications at a care home in Tyrone.

Brittany M. Quarello, 32, is accused of failing to distribute medication to numerous residents and patients at Epworth Manor on Dec. 28 and 30 in 2021.

This affected thirteen patients in total. Doses of oxycodone, tramadol and lyrica were unaccounted for, according to the charges filed.

Quarello told police she experienced anxiety attacks during that time and was not taking proper medication for it. She does not remember what happened, according to her statement to police.

Her charges include endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person, drug-related charges and furnishing false info. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.