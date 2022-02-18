LPN accused of diverting medication

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An LPN from Altoona faces charges after investigators say she interfered with patients’ medications at a care home in Tyrone.
Brittany M. Quarello, 32, is accused of failing to distribute medication to numerous residents and patients at Epworth Manor on Dec. 28 and 30 in 2021.
This affected thirteen patients in total. Doses of oxycodone, tramadol and lyrica were unaccounted for, according to the charges filed.
Quarello told police she experienced anxiety attacks during that time and was not taking proper medication for it. She does not remember what happened, according to her statement to police.
Her charges include endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person, drug-related charges and furnishing false info. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.
