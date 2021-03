BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A ticket worth $756k from the Pennsylvania Lottery was sold in Altoona Thursday.

The winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz on the 1700 block of 7th Avenue. That Sheetz location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket was through the game Jackpot Party, which is a $20 fast play game with top prizes starting at $300k. In January, a $150k winning Powerball ticket was sold in Altoona at the Sheetz on 25th Avenue.