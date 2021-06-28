Lottery ticket worth over $1.12 million sold in Somerset County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold Saturday, June 26 in Rockwood, Pa.

The $1,125,526 winning ticket was sold at Rock City Express, 1211 Bridge Street. The shop will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 9-14-16-25-27.

A winner has not stepped forward yet with the winning ticket, however, they are reminded to do so within one year of the drawing date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss