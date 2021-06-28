Lottery ticket worth over $1.12 million sold in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold Saturday, June 26 in Rockwood, Pa.

The $1,125,526 winning ticket was sold at Rock City Express, 1211 Bridge Street. The shop will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 9-14-16-25-27.

A winner has not stepped forward yet with the winning ticket, however, they are reminded to do so within one year of the drawing date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.