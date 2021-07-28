Lottery ticket worth $300k sold in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $300,000 jackpot ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 was sold in Bedford County.

The Cash 5 + Quick Cash ticket was sold for the July 27 drawing and matched all five numbers drawn: 8-32-36-39-40. It was sold at the SAC Shop on 13107 Lincoln Highway in Everett. The SAC Shop will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Prizes for Cash 5 must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. If you are the lucky winner, contact the Pennsylvania Lottery to claim your prize.

The Pennsylvania Lottery added that over 10,500 other Cash 5 tickets with Quick Cash also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check their tickets and claim their lower-tier prizes at a lottery retailer.