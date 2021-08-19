Lottery ticket worth $200k sold in Somerset County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA – MAY 10: A Pennsylvania Lottery sign rests outside Cumberland Farms convenience store May 10, 2004 in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania. The winner of the May 8th $213 million dollar Powerball jackpot has yet to come forward. For selling the winning ticket, the Cumberland Farms store will receive $400,000. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Somerset County for the Aug. 17 drawing.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers: 7-15-32-33-42. The ticket was sold at Blue Goose Foods on National Pike in Addison. They will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Over 9,400 tickets also won a smaller prize in the drawing; players should check their tickets and claim lower-tier prizes at a lottery retailer.

WINNING NUMBERS

07  15  32  33  42

1 players matched 5, each receiving $200,000
16 players matched 4, each receiving $200
659 players matched 3, each receiving $10
8,748 players matched 2, each receiving $2

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss