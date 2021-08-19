Lottery ticket worth $200k sold in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Somerset County for the Aug. 17 drawing.
The winning ticket matched all five numbers: 7-15-32-33-42. The ticket was sold at Blue Goose Foods on National Pike in Addison. They will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Over 9,400 tickets also won a smaller prize in the drawing; players should check their tickets and claim lower-tier prizes at a lottery retailer.
WINNING NUMBERS
07 15 32 33 42
1 players matched 5, each receiving $200,000
16 players matched 4, each receiving $200
659 players matched 3, each receiving $10
8,748 players matched 2, each receiving $2
