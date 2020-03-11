Lost horse located safe at home

FRANKSTOWN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some good news in Blair County today Denver the 15-year-old horse has been found.

The gelding paint went missing on Saturday after getting spooked and escaping his pasture.

People in the community searched on horseback, ATV, even with drones trying to find him.

This morning his owner Vicki Blanchard got the call Denver was safe and coming home.

“The woman who was able to get him was a horse person, and that was amazing because if anybody else was to see him, I don’t know that they could’ve kept him entertained long enough until we finally got there,” said Vicki Blanchard: Denver’s Owner.

Denver was found over in plum creek on smith lane.

Blanchard wants to thanks everyone in the community that went out to try and find Denver.

He was a little dehydrated, but they hope to let him back into his new pasture in the near future.